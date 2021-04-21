Orion Energy Systems nabs follow-on national account orders worth $16.4M

Apr. 21, 2021 8:12 AM ETOrion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX)OESXBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) secured $16.4M in follow-on orders from two of its major retail customers.
  • The first contract is a extension from its large national retail customer totaling ~$14.9M; expected to complete during the first three quarters of FY22.
  • The second one is an additional award of ~$1.5M from its large national specialty retail customer and expects to complete this work during the first and second quarters of FY22.
  • "We believe these projects and others we have underway will propel us to achieve our previously stated objective of generating at least $150M in revenue in FY22," CEO Mike Altschaefl commented.
