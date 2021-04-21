PepsiCo gains after UBS upgrades on long-term potential
Apr. 21, 2021 8:20 AM ETPepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)PEPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
- UBS upgrades PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to a Buy rating from Neutral after a review of the company's Q1 earnings report.
- The firm believes that PepsiCo is only at the mid-point of an investment cycle that will yield a sustainable improvement to top and bottom line growth. Relative valuation is noted to be below the 3-year average discount.
- "We believe modest multiple expansion with consistent earnings upside and the opportunity for long-term algorithm improvement should offer 14% upside potential."
- The price target on PepsiCo is boosted to $165 from $145.
- Wall Street ratings scorecard on PepsiCo: 12 Buy-equivalent ratings, 10 Neutral-equivalent ratings and 1 Sell-equivalent rating.
- Shares of PepsiCo are up 0.95% premarket to $147.10.
