NFI to build electric buses in New Zealand with partner Kiwi Bus Builders

Apr. 21, 2021 8:21 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)NFYEFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Continuing to expand its international presence in zero-emission electric mobility, NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary Alexander Dennis will build two electric buses in New Zealand through its partner, Kiwi Bus Builders.
  • The company has earlier delivered 16 battery-electric buses in New Zealand.
  • The electric buses will be built for Howick & Eastern by Transdev's operation in New Zealand, for use on Auckland Transport services.
  • New Zealand is preparing to fully transition its bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2035 as part of a wider set of measures intended to help meet the country's 2050 carbon neutral target.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.