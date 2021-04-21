NFI to build electric buses in New Zealand with partner Kiwi Bus Builders
Apr. 21, 2021 8:21 AM ETNFI Group Inc. (NFYEF)NFYEFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Continuing to expand its international presence in zero-emission electric mobility, NFI (OTCPK:NFYEF) subsidiary Alexander Dennis will build two electric buses in New Zealand through its partner, Kiwi Bus Builders.
- The company has earlier delivered 16 battery-electric buses in New Zealand.
- The electric buses will be built for Howick & Eastern by Transdev's operation in New Zealand, for use on Auckland Transport services.
- New Zealand is preparing to fully transition its bus fleet to zero-emission vehicles by 2035 as part of a wider set of measures intended to help meet the country's 2050 carbon neutral target.