BTIG downgrades Annaly Capital to Neutral due to tight spread environment
Apr. 21, 2021 8:21 AM ET Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BTIG analyst Eric Hagen downgrades Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) to Neutral from Buy "as the current spread environment likely leaves less room to earn a double-digit gross ROE to cover the current dividend while remaining prudently hedged for rising interest rates."
- NLY stock slips 0.3% in premarket trading.
- He notes that the stock's liquidity, leverage and cost structure "remain in a comfortable place," but that it also carries one of the highest dividend/book value hurdle rates" at ~10%.
- "So with the stock close to 1x our NAV estimate of $8.95, we see less upside after paying its current dividend, especially while hedging sits in the foreground driving returns," Hagen says.
- For Q1 mortgage industry earnings, he'll be looking at how mortgage REITs, originators, and servicers adapted to a steeper yield curve, including how they're managing leverage and prepayment risk against the backdrop of tight spreads.
