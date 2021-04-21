Toyota and Chevron prep for hydrogen economy with new partnership

Apr. 21, 2021 Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), Chevron (CVX)
  • Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announce a memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic alliance to catalyze and lead the development of commercially viable, large-scale businesses in hydrogen.
  • The goal of the partnership is to advance a functional, thriving global hydrogen economy. To that end, Chevron and Toyota plan to collaborate on hydrogen-related public policy measures that support the development of hydrogen infrastructure and explore opportunities to jointly pursue research and development in hydrogen powered transportation and storage.
  • "We are excited to collaborate with Toyota. Working towards a strategic alliance on hydrogen presents an opportunity to build a large-scale business in a low-carbon area that is complementary to our current offerings," says Chevron exec Andy Walz,
  • "This is another important step toward building a hydrogen economy," says Toyota rep Bob Carter.
  • Source: Press Release
  • Last week, Nikola inked a hydrogen infrastructure deal in Germany.
