Toyota and Chevron prep for hydrogen economy with new partnership
Apr. 21, 2021 Toyota Motor Corporation (TM), Chevron (CVX)
- Toyota (NYSE:TM) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) announce a memorandum of understanding to explore a strategic alliance to catalyze and lead the development of commercially viable, large-scale businesses in hydrogen.
- The goal of the partnership is to advance a functional, thriving global hydrogen economy. To that end, Chevron and Toyota plan to collaborate on hydrogen-related public policy measures that support the development of hydrogen infrastructure and explore opportunities to jointly pursue research and development in hydrogen powered transportation and storage.
- "We are excited to collaborate with Toyota. Working towards a strategic alliance on hydrogen presents an opportunity to build a large-scale business in a low-carbon area that is complementary to our current offerings," says Chevron exec Andy Walz,
- "This is another important step toward building a hydrogen economy," says Toyota rep Bob Carter.
