Genco Shipping to acquire modern, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessel
Apr. 21, 2021 8:41 AM ETGenco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)GNKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) to acquire a 2016-built 64,000 dwt Ultramax vessel constructed at Zhejiang Yangfan shipyard in China.
- The vessel is expected to be delivered to Genco between May and July 2021.
- Company intends to fund the acquisition from cash on the balance sheet on a low leverage basis in line with our new comprehensive value strategy.
- John C. Wobensmith, CEO, commented, “This latest Ultramax acquisition further grows our presence within the key Ultramax sector that we believe will seamlessly integrate with our strong in-house commercial operating platform. This represents an opportunistic purchase given the current freight rate environment together with our positive long-term outlook for the drybulk market. Importantly, this acquisition aligns with our new corporate strategy which allows for further debt reduction while enabling growth in a parallel path.”
- Shares +4% pre market