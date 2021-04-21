Yum Brands picked by Evercore to see big year off Taco Bell strength
Apr. 21, 2021 8:46 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)YUMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Evercore ISI rides into the upcoming Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) earnings day with an Outperform rating firmly in place.
- The firm's expectations for Yum include a big year from Taco Bell (~34% of profit) as young adult visits recover, a slow recovery for KFC International in emerging markets, global unit growth improvement to +2.6% by the end of the year, resilience out of Pizza Hut US (9% of profit) and KFC US (18% of KFC system sales) and increasing leadership in digital marketing and technology-enabled delivery/drive-thru.
- Evercore's price target on Yum is $125, which works out to a 3.9% 2022 FCF yield. That valuation places YUM toward the high end of peers, which Evercore calls justified given the competitive position and unit economics of global KFC and Taco Bell and 4% long-term unit growth.
- Yum Brands is due to report earnings on April 28. See consensus estimates.