Procter & Gamble clipped by Citi as near-term headwinds approach
Apr. 21, 2021 9:02 AM ET The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)
- Citi turns cautious on Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on concerns that earnings over the next couple quarters could be bumpy as more near-term headwinds crop up against the pandemic comparables.
- "While PG reported fiscal 3Q21 organic sales growth and EPS which exceeded our expectations, took its share repurchase guidance higher, and highlighted pricing plans in response to rising commodity costs, we came away from the call feeling that the next several couple quarters will likely see incremental pressure and that results could be bumpy."
- The firm lowers its rating on P&G to Neutral from Buy. Shares of P&G are down 0.72% premarket.
- Even Procter & Gamble is acknowledging that a rough stretch is ahead.
- "Now slower growth rates and commodity pressures will continue to be headwinds. So, we need to acknowledge that. So productivity will also be a continued element of that toolbox we have to use to drive growth. But as we focus on superiority, drive market value, we have a business model that works as illustrated in the U. S. and Europe," updates P&G's CFO on the earnings call.