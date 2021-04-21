Cathie Wood continues to trade key names & ARKK witnesses $1.6 billion in April inflows
Apr. 21, 2021 9:05 AM ET By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- Cathie Wood and her actively managed exchange traded funds moved shares on Tuesday of three key names: Palantir Technologies, Coinbase Global, and NVIDIA Corporation.
- ARKK added more than 1.1M shares of PLTR yesterday after news that Palantir will provide Ringier with software to further its digital transformation.
- ARK Invest also continues to buy shares of Coinbase Global, adding another 236K shares of the crypto platform.
- Coinbase was a blockbuster IPO that everyone was watching, but it has since cooled off a bit. COIN is trading -4.87% through this trading week and is -1.02% in Wednesday’s pre-market trading.
- Cathie Wood and ARK Invest, for the second day in a row, sell shares of NVIDIA Corporation. Nearly 32K additional shares were sold off on Tuesday, totaling over 120K shares sold on the week. Nvidia, which Raymond James recently upgraded from outperform to strong buy, raised its price target from $700 to $750.
- ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK), which is trading -4.41% year-to-date, is +12.00% since its 2021 low back on March 5th. ARKK is currently trading -0.92% in pre-market trading.
- Additionally, since the beginning of the month, ARKK has seen positive inflows with $1.62B pouring into ARKK from April 1st - April 19th. See below chart.