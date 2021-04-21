Rapid7 acquires digital forensics and incident response open source project
Apr. 21, 2021 9:14 AM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)RPDBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) acquires Velociraptor, a leading open-source technology and community used for endpoint monitoring, digital forensics, and incident response.
- As guided on February 9, 2021, the acquisition of is not expected to be material to financial results for calendar year 2021.
- “Rapid7 has a long track record of supporting open-source projects that began when we acquired Metasploit in 2009 and that commitment and support continues today. We strongly believe that partnership with the open source community is one of the most important ways to move the security industry forward and make the digital world a safer place for everyone. We look forward to bringing our expertise in growing and nurturing open-source communities to Velociraptor, while also enhancing our monitoring, digital forensics, and incident response capabilities for customers.” comments Richard Perkett, senior VP of detection and response.