Weekly record for new COVID-19 cases set - WHO
Apr. 21, 2021 By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- As of Tuesday, ~5.24M COVID-19 cases around the world were reported over the past week, surpassing the record of 5.04M set the week of January 4, 2021, according to data from the World Health Organization ("WHO").
- Cases increased in all regions, except for Europe, which saw a modest 3% decline.
- An outbreak in India is responsible for 28% of new cases worldwide.
- The total number of deaths from COVID-19 also surpassed 3M in the last week.
- Vaccine names in premarket this morning: Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) -1%; Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) -0.4%; AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) +1.2%; Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) -0.3%; and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) -1.1%.