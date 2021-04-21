Amazon, Google win $1.2B contract from Israel for cloud sites

  • Israel's Finance Ministry announces that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services and Google (GOOG,GOOGL) Cloud are the winners of the four-phase Nimbus project, which will provide cloud services to the public sector and military.
  • The cloud platform giants beat out rivals Microsoft, Oracle, and IBM for the contract.
  • The companies will set up local cloud sites in the region with an initial investment of $1.2B. The sites will securely keep data within Israel.
  • Cloud infrastructure construction is the first phase of the plan. The others are formalizing the government's cloud migration policies, conducting the migrations, and controlling and optimizing the cloud activity.
  • Dozens of local companies will be hired to help with the migration, and that tender process is currently underway.
