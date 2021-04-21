Grubhub falls as Just Eat CEO tweets deal consideration is final
Apr. 21, 2021 9:21 AM ETJust Eat Takeaway.com N.V. (GRUB), TKAYF, UBERGRUB, TKAYF, UBERBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) fell 1.9% in premarket trading as the Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF) CEO tweeted that the "consideration" for the Grubhub purchase is final.
- Just Eat CEO Jitse Groen tweeted "Dear arbs. We have already said that our consideration for $GRUB is final. Try to keep up."
- Last week, Just Eat said it expects to close Grubhub acquisition soon.
- Recall that Uber (NYSE:UBER) tried to acquire Grubhub in June. Grubhub instead opted for a merger with Just Eat Takeaway (OTCPK:TKAYF), whose offer to Grubhub was "dramatically better than Uber's."