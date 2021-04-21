Affirm to acquire Returnly for ~$300M
Apr. 21, 2021 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)
- Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) inks an agreement to acquire Returnly, a leader in online return experiences and post-purchase payments.
- Returnly serves more than 1,800 merchants, has helped process more than $1.0B in returns, and has been used by over eight million shoppers.
- The deal is expected to close in Affirm's Q4 ending June 30, 2021, subject to necessary approvals.
- The acquisition is not expected to have a material impact on Affirm's 2H21 fiscal year results.
- Max Levchin, CEO and founder of Affirm: “In 2019, Affirm invested in Returnly because we recognized their technology’s ability to help merchants remove friction from returns, drive loyalty, and retain more customers. Store credit, issued before the item is actually returned, is now a practical requirement in highly competitive segments like fashion and lifestyle. We are excited to bring Returnly’s powerful product to our merchants, and we are thrilled to introduce their more than eight million users to the transparent, gotcha-free version of buy-now-pay-later as made possible only by Affirm.”