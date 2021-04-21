Waters taps former Quanterix executive as new CFO
Apr. 21, 2021 9:25 AM ETWaters Corporation (WAT), QTRXWAT, QTRXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has appointed Amol Chaubal as the senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 12, 2021.
- Michael Silveira who was the Interim Chief Financial Officer since January 2021 will return to his previous role as corporate controller and assume the role of the chief accounting officer, the company said.
- Since 2019, Chaubal was the CFO at Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) which today announced the appointment of Shawn Stetson as its interim CFO following his exit. Quanterix has lost ~11.3% in the pre-market.
- Meanwhile, Waters has also formed an innovation board chaired by its president and CEO Dr. Udit Batra. Its tasks will include the identification of the unmet needs in the Waters' target markets.
- Previously, Waters announced that Sherry Buck would step down as CFO effective December 31.