NY Office of General Services extends agreement with Boxlight

  • Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) announces a two-year Audio Visual Equipment and Accessories extension agreement with the New York State Office of General Service.
  • The NYS Office of General Services (or OGS) facilitates close to 1500 centralized procurement contracts for goods, services, and technology needed by state agencies, municipal governments, and educational institutions.
  • "Our product offerings are futureproofing our classrooms with STEM/STEAM products and materials, including virtual STEM kits, state-of-the-art interactive flat panel displays, innovative AV products and tools, and multi-award-winning software and web platforms, all with Professional Development and training support. This extension really puts us in a fantastic position to showcase the Boxlight brand in 2021 and beyond.” comments Michele Gill Conte, VP of Strategic Accounts Northeast.
  • Shares -1.1% pre market
