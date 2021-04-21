Knight-Swift Transportation gains after boosting profit guidance
Apr. 21, 2021 9:29 AM ETKnight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)KNXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) trades higher after investors latch on to the company's profit guidance.
- Looking ahead, KNX sees FY21 EPS of $3.45 to $3.60 vs. $3.39 consensus and prior guidance of $3.20 to $3.40. The company also reaffirms net cash capital expenditures guidance for $450M to $500M. Miles per truck are being pressured by over-the-road contract rate increases are trending in the mid-teens
- As part of its market outlook, the company says over-the-road truckload demand is at unprecedented levels and expected to continue into 2022. Capacity expansion is expected to be limited as new tractor builds are constrained by parts availability. The challenge of sourcing and retaining drivers will intensify and lead to additional driver wage inflation, per the company.
- Knight-Swift is up 3.29% in early trading to push shares to up almost 20% YTD.