Pinnacle Financial Partners upgraded at Wells Fargo, cut at RayJay (updated)
Apr. 21, 2021 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)
- Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw upgrades Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP -0.2%) to Overweight as it continues to take share in higher growth markets through a combination of deals and hiring.
- "While the runoff of PPP loans creates a near-term headwind for growth, exceptional revenue acceleration from BHG (Bankers Healthcare Group) continues to provide income to cover the cost of new hires, which creates fuel for future loan and deposit expansion," Shaw writes in a note to clients.
- Increases FY2021 EPS estimate to $5.93 from $5.54 and FY2022 EPS estimate to $5.72 from $5.65; lifts price target to $105 from $80.
- Separately, Raymond James analyst Michael Rose cuts PNFP to Market Perform from Outperform.
- "While the fundamental outlook remains positive where growth/profitability should continue to exceed peers, we now view shares as fairly valued," Rose writes in a note. (Added at 9:43 AM ET).
- Quant rating at Neutral sides with Rose's view; while the average Wall Street rating of Bullish (4 Very Bullish, 4 Bullish, 2 Neutral) aligns more with Shaw's.
