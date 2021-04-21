Avangrid-PNM merger deal wins FERC approval
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) says it received approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for its proposed merger with PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM).
- The news follows clearance from the Federal Communications Commission, the approval of the merger by PNM shareholders, and the receipt of regulatory clearance from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.
- Avangrid recently announced agreement with all parties for the merger approval before the Public Utility Commission of Texas and continues to pursue approval from the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission.
- The merger deal was announced last October in an all-cash offer for PNM shares at $50.30/share.