AutoZone trades lower after BofA warns all the good news is priced in
Apr. 21, 2021 9:37 AM ET AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)
- Bank of America lowers its rating on AutoZone (AZO -1.4%) to Underperform from Neutral with all the good news said to be priced in. The firm warns that sales comparison will start to get even tougher for AutoZone in the period ahead.
- Analyst Elizabeth Suzuki: "AZO's share price has risen 29% year-to-date, outperforming the S&P 500 by 18ppt and outperforming auto parts retail peers AAP, GPC, and ORLY by 8ppt on average. Auto parts retail spending has been tracking above expectations as discussed in our recent report, but we believe that this is now more than priced in to AZO shares. AZO is now trading at a P/E well above its 3-year moving average, and trades in line with peer Advance Auto Parts which we view as having a more attractive multi-year earnings growth algorithm."
