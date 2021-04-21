Netflix hits Nasdaq; Dow Jones, S&P 500 slip as COVID cases rise
Apr. 21, 2021 9:41 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), DJI, COMPSP500, DJI, COMP, XLCBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Rising COVID cases in India and Japan are putting pressure on the broader market as the S&P (SP500) -0.2% and Dow (DJI) -0.1% ease back from last week's all-time highs for the third-straight session.
- U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says this morning the U.K. would experience another COVID wave, but he is still committed to lifting lockdown measures.
- J.P. Morgan advises looking past the current COVID headlines, as the reflation and reopening trades will be back and stronger than the start of the year.
- Brian Levitt, global market strategist at Invesco, agrees that there are tail risks like COVID, but "the base case is still very promising for the U.S. economy and financial assets."
- The Nasdaq (NYSE:COMP) -0.3% is weaker as Netflix slumps after it missed subscriber numbers by a wide margin, which is also hitting stay-at-home names.
- Communications Services (NYSEARCA:XLC) is the weakest of the seven S&P sectors that are lower, as other streaming-sensitive names like Discovery and Fox also slide.
- But Stifel upgraded Netflix, calling the pullback an attractive entry point.
- And Fios strength helped Verizon to a small gain post-earnings.