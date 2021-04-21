Eros STX Global reaches settlement with Manuel Asensio
- Eros STX Global (ESGC +3.8%) reaches a settlement favorably resolving all matters with Manuel P. Asensio, Asensio & Company, and Mill Rock Advisors.
- On September 29, 2017, Eros International, a predecessor of ErosSTX, filed a lawsuit in New York state court against Mr. Asensio, a well-known short-seller, and several of his companies in connection with statements that Mr.Asensio made or caused to be made that were critical of Eros.
- The settlement sum remains undisclosed.
- Mr. Asensio states, “The five-year-old statements are in the past and have no applicability to the existing Eros entities or their leadership. I withdraw them and wish ErosSTX well in the future.”