CSX upgraded by BMO Capital with M&A premium applied
Apr. 21, 2021
- BMO Capital Markets upgrades CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to an Outperform rating after having it set at Market Perform.
- Analyst Fadi Chamoun: "CSX's consistently strong execution, significant cyclical tailwinds (particularly in industrial end markets, which command higher margins and where CSX has significant presence), improving pricing outlook, benign cost inflation, low capital intensity and by extension high free cash flow and ROIC expansion, are the fundamental reasons underpinning our upgrade."
- CSX is also called a desirable M&A target in a transcontinental merger. That scenario is expected to increasingly color valuation on CSX going forward.
- BMO assigns a price target of $110 to CSX.
- CSX is only up 8.44% YTD.
