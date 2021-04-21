BetMGM aims to take a quarter of all sports betting and iGaming action in U.S.

  • BetMGM releases an update ahead of a presentation later this morning laying out its future expectations for the sports betting and iGaming businesses.
  • BetMGM says it is the number one market leader across the U.S. in iGaming with a market share of 23% over the three months that ended in February. BetMGM say it is on course to take the number two spot in U.S. sports betting and iGaming overall.
  • BetMGM now expects the total long-term addressable market in the U.S. and Canada to be approximately $32B. That figure is of high interest to DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Flutter Entertainment's Fanduel (OTCPK:PDYPY)
  • "With continued strong momentum in its business, BetMGM now expects that, as a leading operator, it will drive long-term market share of approximately 20% - 25% in the U.S."
  • "BetMGM expects to achieve $1 billion of net revenue from operations in 2022."
  • MGM Resorts International (MGM +0.6%) and Entain Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) partner to run BetMGM.
  • More details are expected later in the day when BetMGM execs give their talk.
  • Earlier today in the sports betting world, DraftKings added Gisele Bundchen as board advisor for ESG issues and attracted more buying from ARK Invest.
