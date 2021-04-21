Voyager Digital adopts NCIB to repurchase 5% of shares

Apr. 21, 2021 10:11 AM ETVoyager Digital Ltd. (VYGVF)VYGVFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor32 Comments
  • Voyager Digital (OTCQB:VYGVF +2.1%) adopted a normal course issuer bid (NCIB) under which it can repurchase up to 5% of its shares.
  • NCIB will commence on May 30 and terminate on May 30, 2022.
  • Common shares repurchased by Voyager under the NCIB will be purchased for cancellation.
  • "The NCIB repurchase of Voyager's common shares will give the company some additional flexibility in managing its market price to more accurately reflect the company's current value and growth projections, and in turn, strengthen shareholder value," CEO & co-founder Stephen Ehrlich commented.
