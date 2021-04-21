Popular eyeglass firm Warby Parker said to be considering an IPO
- Popular “omnichannel” eyeglasses brand Warby Parker (WAPA) is reportedly weighing plans to go public as soon as this year at a market capitalization above the $3B valuation that the firm saw at its most recent fundraising.
- Bloomberg cited unnamed sources as saying that the firm is currently in discussions with advisers about a potential initial public offering, although the talks are only in early stages.
- Warby Parker operates a chain of more than 100 U.S. and Canadian eyeglass stores. The firm is also famous for selling glasses online through the company’s “Home Try-On” program, where Warby Parker sends customers five frames of their choice to check out for five days at no cost.
- Four University of Pennsylvania business-school students founded the firm in 2010 after one of them lost a pair of glasses on a backpacking trip and couldn’t afford to replace them due to other retailers’ high prices.
- He ended up going his first semester without any glasses at all. That propelled the group to launch a business that would offer eyeglasses at lower prices.
- Venture-capital firms seemed to like the idea, and Warby Parker has reportedly raised $535.5M since inception -- including $120M taken in at a $3B valuation last summer.
- The firm’s A-list pre-IPO investors reportedly include Baillie Gifford, D1 Capital Partners, Durable Capital Partners, Forerunner Ventures, General Catalyst, Menlo Ventures, Spark Capital, Tiger Global Management and T. Rowe Price.