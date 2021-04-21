Bluerock Residential upgraded, Independence Realty cut at BTIG
Apr. 21, 2021 10:41 AM ETBluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (BRG), IRTBRG, IRTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- BTIG analyst James Sullivan upgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG +1.2%) to Neutral from Sell after the stock falls to BTIG's price target of $9.50.
- "We now believe the shares are fairly valued," Sullivan writes in a note to clients.
- Sell rating was based on low same-store growth vs. Sunbelt peers and below-average FFO/share growth due to high cost of debt and above-average overhead costs, he said. Those issues persist, but the stock's recent moves now make it fairly valued.
- Also in the apartment REIT sector, Sullivan downgrades Independence Realty Trust (IRT -0.2%) to Neutral from Buy as the stock reached BTIG's $16 price target.
- Buy rating was based on IRT's peer-leading revenue growth for its Sunbelt markets.
- While he still sees strong 2021 performance for IRT, "valuations for the shares have become stretched," he writes. "We believe there is better value in coastal REITs."
- See BRG's recent stock decline as IRT's shares increased in chart below.
- SA contributor True Orion also stays on the sidelines regarding BRG. Trapping Value is Neutral on IRT as the REIT surpassed the contributor's modest expectations.