Bluerock Residential upgraded, Independence Realty cut at BTIG

  • BTIG analyst James Sullivan upgrades Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG +1.2%) to Neutral from Sell after the stock falls to BTIG's price target of $9.50.
  • "We now believe the shares are fairly valued," Sullivan writes in a note to clients.
  • Sell rating was based on low same-store growth vs. Sunbelt peers and below-average FFO/share growth due to high cost of debt and above-average overhead costs, he said. Those issues persist, but the stock's recent moves now make it fairly valued.
  • Also in the apartment REIT sector, Sullivan downgrades Independence Realty Trust (IRT -0.2%) to Neutral from Buy as the stock reached BTIG's $16 price target.
  • Buy rating was based on IRT's peer-leading revenue growth for its Sunbelt markets.
  • While he still sees strong 2021 performance for IRT, "valuations for the shares have become stretched," he writes. "We believe there is better value in coastal REITs."
  • See BRG's recent stock decline as IRT's shares increased in chart below.
  • SA contributor True Orion also stays on the sidelines regarding BRG. Trapping Value is Neutral on IRT as the REIT surpassed the contributor's modest expectations.
