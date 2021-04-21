Zillow rises as Benchmark sees buying opportunity in 37% drop

Apr. 21, 2021 10:48 AM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZGZ, ZGBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Zillow Group has turned higher this morning (Z +2.1%, ZG +1.8%), after Benchmark urges buying the dip amid some ongoing strong growth prospects.
  • Shares hit a 52-week high on Feb. 16; since then, both Z and ZG are down 37%.
  • That marks an "excellent" opportunity ahead of what Benchmark says is a "far from played-out post-COVID housing boom." Housing supply is tight enough that profitability in the Homes segment should stay high over the medium term, the firm says.
  • It has a Buy rating and $230 price target on ZG, implying 72% upside in the stock.
  • Wall Street analysts are Bullish on ZG, while Seeking Alpha authors are Very Bearish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
