Welbilt could see other bidders, Middleby deal may have antitrust issues, analyt says
Apr. 21, 2021 10:49 AM ET
- Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) could see other bidders after it agreed to sell itself to Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) and the deal may see some antitrust questions due to overlaps, according to a Citi analyst.
- Suspected previously that other potential buyers may be more interested in Welbilt than Middleby due to less customer/product overlap, Citi analyst Tim Thein wrote in a note earlier.
- Can't rule out another potential bidder as the valuation for the deal isn't "too high" as to preclude other possible offers.
- The deal may see some antitrust questions though like the Manitowoc FoodService deal with Enodis, likely there will be some forced divestitures across individual product categories, Thein wrote.
- Separately, Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky (rates MIDD buy, PT $190) praised the deal, writing that MIDD can now refinance WBT's high cost of debt and "drive immediate accretion." The analyst also sees potential upside to the $100M synergy target that MIDD presented.
- Welbuilt jumped 36%, while Middleby rose 3.9%.
