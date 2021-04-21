Intuitive Surgical up 7% following earnings beat, Baird upgrade

  • Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares are up 7% in morning trading after it reported a Q1 2021 earnings beat yesterday and scored an upgrade from Baird today.
  • Intuitive Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.52 beat by $0.89 and revenue of $1.29B beat by $180M.
  • The company shipped 298 da Vinci Surgical Systems in Q1, a 26% increase compared to the prior-year period.
  • Total operating expenses in the quarter rose around 6.7% to $485.5M compared to Q1 2021.
  • Intuitive ended the quarter with $7.2B in cash on hand.
  • The company also reinstated guidance for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
  • Baird upgraded shares to outperform from neutral and has a $925 price target.
  • Given yesterday's closing price, that represents upside of 14%.
  • Analyst Mike Polark calls Intuitive "a good company still innovating at a rapid clip."
