Intuitive Surgical up 7% following earnings beat, Baird upgrade
Apr. 21, 2021 11:01 AM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)ISRGBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares are up 7% in morning trading after it reported a Q1 2021 earnings beat yesterday and scored an upgrade from Baird today.
- Intuitive Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.52 beat by $0.89 and revenue of $1.29B beat by $180M.
- The company shipped 298 da Vinci Surgical Systems in Q1, a 26% increase compared to the prior-year period.
- Total operating expenses in the quarter rose around 6.7% to $485.5M compared to Q1 2021.
- Intuitive ended the quarter with $7.2B in cash on hand.
- The company also reinstated guidance for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
- Baird upgraded shares to outperform from neutral and has a $925 price target.
- Given yesterday's closing price, that represents upside of 14%.
- Analyst Mike Polark calls Intuitive "a good company still innovating at a rapid clip."