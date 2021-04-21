TE Connectivity up 2% on FQ2 beat; sees robust growth in orders and double digit sales growth

  • TE Connectivity (TEL +2.6%) FQ2 shows net sales of $3.7B, up 17% on a reported basis, and 11% on an organic basis Y/Y, beats by $190M.
  • Orders of $4.6B, up 36% Y/Y. Book to bill of 1.22.
  • Quick look at the order summary:
  • GAAP EPS from continuing operations were $1.51, beats by $0.09; and adjusted EPS were $1.57, up 22% Y/Y, beats by $0.09.
  • Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $580M and free cash flow was $477M, with $340M returned to shareholders.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.2%, compares to 23.0% in the previous quarter.
  • FQ3 guidance: Net sales of ~$3.7B vs. consensus of $3.47B; GAAP diluted EPS of ~$1.51 and Adjusted EPS of ~$1.57 vs. consensus of $1.45.
  • CEO Terrence Curtin comments: "I am very pleased with our performance as well as our team's ability to deliver double digit sales growth and record quarterly adjusted EPS that exceeded our expectations."
