TE Connectivity up 2% on FQ2 beat; sees robust growth in orders and double digit sales growth
Apr. 21, 2021 11:02 AM ETTE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)TELBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TE Connectivity (TEL +2.6%) FQ2 shows net sales of $3.7B, up 17% on a reported basis, and 11% on an organic basis Y/Y, beats by $190M.
- Orders of $4.6B, up 36% Y/Y. Book to bill of 1.22.
- Quick look at the order summary:
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations were $1.51, beats by $0.09; and adjusted EPS were $1.57, up 22% Y/Y, beats by $0.09.
- Cash flow from continuing operating activities was $580M and free cash flow was $477M, with $340M returned to shareholders.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.2%, compares to 23.0% in the previous quarter.
- FQ3 guidance: Net sales of ~$3.7B vs. consensus of $3.47B; GAAP diluted EPS of ~$1.51 and Adjusted EPS of ~$1.57 vs. consensus of $1.45.
- CEO Terrence Curtin comments: "I am very pleased with our performance as well as our team's ability to deliver double digit sales growth and record quarterly adjusted EPS that exceeded our expectations."
