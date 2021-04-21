Nam Tai Property gets order to postpone special shareholder meeting
- The legal tussle between Nam Tai Property (NTP -2.1%) and shareholder IsZo Capital Management continues.
- A British Virgin Islands court of appeal grants Nam Tai an order postponing its special meeting that was previously scheduled for April 26, 2021.
- The order is related to Nam Tai's appeal against a judge's order on March 3, 2021 that held the company's Oct. 5, 2020 private placement was void and should be set aside. Also in March, the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court had ordered Nam Tai to hold the special meeting of shareholders on April 26.
- The October private placement had increased Kaisa Group's stake in NTP to 43.9% from 23.9%.
- IsZo Capital had been pushing for the special meeting in an attempt to reconstitute Nam Tai's board to protest the appointment of three individuals with ties to Kaisa Group as Nam Tai's chairman, CEO, and CFO.