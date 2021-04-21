JNJ reiterates commitment to US deliveries after FDA inspection of Emergent's vaccine plant
- The FDA has found nine observations of deficiencies at the Baltimore manufacturing facility of Emergent BioSolutions (EBS +0.1%).
- The inspection followed the manufacturing mix-up that made as many as 15M doses of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.2%) COVID-19 vaccine become useless.
- Issuing a statement today after the FDA released its findings, JNJ says it is ‘assuming full responsibility regarding the manufacturing of drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine at the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. Bayview facility.’
- Some of the measures the company says it will implement include the appointment of dedicated leaders for operations and quality in addition to increasing its staff to support the manufacturing, quality, and technical operations at the facility.
- JNJ also reiterated its commitment to deliver 100M doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the U.S. government by the end of May, a move that was supported by Merck which in March agreed to help in its COVID-19 vaccine production.