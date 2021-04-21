ORock Technologies joins Intel & Lockheed Martin for enhanced security at cloud scale
- ORock Technologies together with Intel and Lockheed Martin (LMT +0.6%) announces the availability of ORockCloud with Hardened Security.
- ORock Technologies is a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense.
- The ORockCloud with Hardened Security solution represents a collaboration of leading-edge technologies from Intel, Lockheed Martin and ORock Technologies that combines hardware, software and firmware that isolates critical data.
- "Lockheed Martin, Intel and ORock Technologies will transform an organization's ability to better defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks. With Intel's computing platform experience, this partnership extends to ORock Technologies' secure cloud platform for organizations to accelerate their operations and expand rapidly without sacrificing Quality of Service." said Adam Miller, Advanced Programs Director at Lockheed Martin.