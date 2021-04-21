Citrix Systems upgraded as Jefferies sees customers shifting to recurring licenses

Apr. 21, 2021
  • Jefferies conducted a survey that asked Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) customers if they intend to convert their limited-use term licenses to long-term licenses, and the positives results prompt a CTXS upgrade from Hold to Buy with $30 added to the price target for $180.
  • Analyst Brent Thill says that on average organizations plan to convert 75% of their limited-use licenses to recurring licenses, which could support high single-digit revenue growth potential in CY21, above the 3-4% growth consensus estimate.
  • Thill thinks Citrix could easily meet or even beat its CY22 FCF goal, which is underappreciated by investors.
  • The analyst raises his subscription revenue estimates for CY21/22 to $1.75B/$2.29B, up 6% and 9%, respectively.
  • Citrix shares are up 4.2% to $143.85.
  • Last month, Wedbush named Citrix among its top tech names.
