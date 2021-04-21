California proposes new penalties for utility fire shutoff failures
Apr. 21, 2021 11:27 AM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG), EIX, SREPCG, EIX, SREBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor34 Comments
- California regulators are proposing new remedies and penalties for PG&E (PCG -1.1%), Southern California Edison (EIX -0.9%) and San Diego Gas & Electric (SRE -0.9%) after saying the companies failed to protect public safety during 2019 power shutoffs designed to prevent live wires from starting wildfires.
- The three utilities would not be able to collect revenue from customers for electricity not sold during future power shutoff events until they can show improvements in the way they evaluate and report public harm when determining whether to switch off service, according to a proposal from California Public Utilities Commission.
- The utilities also would need to take corrective actions including improving communication with customers dependent on electricity for medical reasons, CPUC says.
- The agency will need to vote on the proposal for it to take effect.
- CPUC recently said PG&E largely failed to perform required tree-trimming work around its power lines in areas most at risk of starting wildfires.