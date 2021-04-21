GEE repays $56M in debt

Apr. 21, 2021 11:31 AM ETGEE Group, Inc. (JOB)JOBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • GEE (JOB +5.9%) repaid ~$56M in outstanding indebtedness under its existing revolving credit, term loan and security agreement, including accrued interest, using the net proceeds of its recent underwritten public offering and available cash.
  • The repaid debt was originally obtained from investors led by MGG Investment on Apr. 3, 2017, and had a maturity date of June 30, 2023.
  • The MGG debt was comprised of a revolving credit facility with a principal balance on the date of repayment of ~$11.8M and a term loan with a principal balance on the date of repayment of ~$43.7M.
  • With the completion of the above debt repayment and earlier completed transactions, GEE reduced its outstanding indebtedness by ~$103M.
  • "We anticipate closing soon on the previously disclosed and agreed to commitment received from CIT for a $20M bank revolving credit facility with an expected effective interest rate in the range of ~4% to ~5.25% per annum based upon the company's anticipated borrowings under the CIT Facility and the current three month LIBOR," chairman & CEO Derek Dewan commented.
