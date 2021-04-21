ThredUp pushes higher again after wave of bull ratings
Apr. 21, 2021 11:34 AM ETThredUp Inc. (TDUP)TDUPBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- ThredUP (TDUP +5.0%) is rallying again as investors take in the wave of bull ratings that have poured in this week.
- Wells Fargo is front and center with an Overweight rating and price target of $22 on TDUP.
- "While the resale industry has generally flown under the radar, TDUP is now the third publicly traded stock in the space (after REAL, which IPO'ed in 2019, and POSH, which came public earlier this year). We think this brings more attention to a compelling (and potentially disruptive) sub-sector of the retail industry. We believe the company, which is the only managed marketplace in the mass-apparel resale market, will benefit from 1) rapid industry growth (macro tailwinds from sustainability, value, and e-commerce); 2) company-specific drivers (strong distribution network with increasing automation, flywheel effect,' Resale-as-a-Service, etc.); and most notably, 3) various margin drivers (consignment mix on GM, warehouse automation, etc.), which can bring TDUP to profitability by FY23 (if not sooner), leading to lofty adjusted EBITDA margins long term (20-25% from negative today)."
- In general, WF sees a a major total addressable opportunity for resale as the next big disruptor in retail.
