Cyxtera, to merge into Starboard Value Acquisition, continues global expansion of enterprise bare metal service
Apr. 21, 2021 11:40 AM ETCyxtera Technologies, Inc. (CYXT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cyxtera, to merge with Starboard Value Acquisition (SVAC -0.1%) announces the expanded availability of its Enterprise Bare Metal service to customers from its data center facilities in Denver and Toronto.
- Cyxtera Enterprise Bare Metal offers customers the security, control, and performance of dedicated colocation infrastructure in an on-demand, subscription-based model.
- Cyxtera Enterprise Bare Metal is now available in 14 markets across global platform.
- On February 22, 2021, Cyxtera announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Starboard Value Acquisition; parties expect to complete the transaction in mid-2021.