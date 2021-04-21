TransUnion inks strategic cooperation pact with Spring Labs
Apr. 21, 2021 11:51 AM ETTransUnion (TRU)TRUBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- TransUnion (TRU +1.6%) announces a preferred equity investment and strategic cooperation agreement with Spring Labs, a cryptography and blockchain based financial technology firm transforming the exchange of sensitive data.
- Under the pact, both parties aim to increase access to Spring Labs' data exchange network and products, while enabling TransUnion to expand protection of sensitive consumer data and promote transformative technology in its business.
- At the core of this relationship, TransUnion will help expand existing Spring Labs' networks to new organizations, as well as develop new networks based on customer needs and interests.