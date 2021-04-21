Novo Nordisk to begin late-stage trial for oral semaglutide in obesity
Apr. 21, 2021 11:55 AM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)NVOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Novo Nordisk (NVO +0.8%) announced its plans to initiate a global Phase 3 trial in H2 2021 for oral semaglutide 50 mg in obesity.
- The pivotal Phase 3a program is set to enroll ~1K people with obesity or overweight with comorbidities.
- The study will run for 68 weeks and evaluate the efficacy and safety of oral semaglutide compared to placebo, the company said.
- “As a complement to our injectable anti-obesity medications, oral semaglutide has the potential to help more people living with obesity achieve weight loss goals and improve their health,” noted Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president, Development at Novo Nordisk.
- Once-weekly subcutaneous semaglutide 2.4 mg is currently under regulatory review in the EU and the U.S. where it has a standard review period of six months since the submission of the marketing application in December.