Kaival Brands enters into second amended & restated distribution agreement with Bidi Vapor
Apr. 21, 2021 12:24 PM ETKaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (KAVL)KAVLBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Kaival Brands (OTCQB:KAVL -9.7%) announces amended and restated distribution agreement, which sets forth the terms of the formal relationship between Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor.
- The newly amended and restated distribution agreement extends the previous one-year, annually renewable term to an initial term of ten years, which automatically renews for another five-year term; provided, that Kaival Brands satisfies certain minimum purchase thresholds.
- "We believe the amendments to the distribution agreement further bolsters the commitment between the two companies. The relationship between Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor during the past 12 months has been fruitful, with Kaival Brands generating approximately $100 million in revenues during the previous 12 months from the sale of the BIDI® Stick and expanding its distribution of the BIDI® Stock to more than 50,000 stores,” commented Niraj Patel, Kaival’s President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.