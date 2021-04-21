Astro Aerospace backs Parsec Capital Acquisitions with sponsorship
Apr. 21, 2021 12:30 PM ETAstro Aerospace Ltd. (ASDN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Astro Aerospace (OTCQB:ASDN -7.0%) announces its sponsorship of Parsec Capital Acquisitions, an emerging SPAC investing in businesses within the space economy, technology and transport industries.
- The sponsorship will aid driving Astro's mission to introduce greater environmentally and economically sustainable solutions to the aerial vehicle industry.
- Parsec is ideally positioned with an offering size of $50M.
- Commenting on the sponsorship, Astro CEO, Bruce Bent said, "Astro's sponsorship of Parsec is a natural fit," "Parsec's vision and goals align with Astro's objectives, and the Parsec team brings decades of experience to successfully grow companies while increasing shareholder value. Astro had the pleasure of welcoming Ms. Trompeter to our Board last month, and we could not be happier to invest in a SPAC under her leadership."
- Last month, Parsec CEO and Board member Patricia Trompeter was appointed to Astro's Board of Directors.