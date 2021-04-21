Online-ad firm Outbrain confidentially files for IPO following rival Taboola’s SPAC deal

Apr. 21, 2021
  • Online-advertising firm Outbrain Inc. said Wednesday that it’s confidentially filed for an IPO, making plans to go public just months after rival Taboola (TBLA) agreed to do the same via a SPAC deal.
  • Outbrain provides links to sponsored content that Web sites display via so-called “native advertising,” where the material looks like another news article or similar item.
  • These often appear in “chumboxes,” those sets of links that appear at the bottom of articles and other Web pages under headings like “Recommended For You.”
  • Outbrain provided no details about its planned initial public offering, writing in a statement that “the number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined.”
  • Similarly, Outbrain didn’t reveal what exchange the company told the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission it expects to list on, nor what the firm’s ticker symbol will be.
  • Outbrain likewise released few details about the IPO’s timing other than to say that the go-public deal is “expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.”
  • The news comes less than three months after Taboola agreed to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company at a $2.6B valuation.
  • Taboola had agreed in October 2019 to acquire Outbrain, but decided last September not to close the merger. Taboola founder and CEO Adam Singolda wrote in a blog post at the time that after reviewing Outbrain's financials, "we decided the original deal does not make sense anymore."
