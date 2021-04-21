Credit Suisse prime unit risk chief had been bank's Archegos salesman - Bloomberg
Apr. 21, 2021 12:33 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)CSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- In a departure from the usual Wall Street practice of tasking sales staff to win deals and risk controllers to keep them in check, Credit Suisse (CS -0.1%) executives had assigned its point salesman to Archegos Capital on its swaps desk the job of overseeing risk-taking in the broader prime brokerage unit, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Almost a month ago, Archegos's swap deals collapsed, burdening Credit Suisse with a $4.7B writedown, likely the biggest bank loss resulting from the failure at Bill Hwang's family office.
- To be clear, the salesman who led prime-services risk, Parshu Shah, hasn't been accused of impropriety in previous trades with Archegos. But the unusual practice of transferring a salesperson to risk management raises questions of whether Credit Suisse managers prioritized revenue growth over managing risk to the firm.
- Shah, like a number of other Credit Suisse executives, has been forced to step down after the debacle, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal memo from early April.
- The Archegos situation, along with Greensill Capital's collapse in March, thrusts Credit Suisse's risk management practices into the spotlight.
- As reported earlier, the bank's head of risk and compliance, Lara Warner, will also be leaving the bank, along with the head of its investment bank, Brian Chin.
- More details are likely to be disclosed when Credit Suisse reports Q1 earnings on Thursday.
- Shah had been with the company for more than 20 years and helped to cultivate the relationship with Archegos as the fund grew. His sales function ended with he took on the oversight role in the prime brokerage unit, Bloomberg said.
- The new job encompassed overseeing the risk of a number of clients, including Archegos. One of the existing members on his team was in charge of daily monitoring of Hwang's firm's activity, according to an unnamed Credit Suisse executive.
- With a loss of that size, regulators, of course have taken notice and have started asking questions about how the bank managed its exposure to Archegos.