DXC tapped for First Horizon Bank's commercial credit card processing
Apr. 21, 2021 12:34 PM ETDXC Technology Company (DXC)DXCBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- First Horizon Bank has selected DXC (DXC +1.9%) to provide commercial credit card processing services to the bank's treasury management customers.
- First Horizon says it expects volume growth of up to 150% from using DXC's end-to-end commercial card infrastructure.
- DXC had provided card services for IBERIABANK for more than a decade. IBERIABANK merged with First Horizon last summer and the combined entity continued under the latter's name.
- “We are very impressed with DXC’s ability to deliver nearly 50 different analytics, enhanced fraud and security protection and optimized processes that will help build our overall operations to scale so that our clients can experience a best-in-class product offering,” says Starr Williams, Commercial Card Director, First Horizon Bank. “During IBERIABANK’s long-standing relationship with DXC, the card processing team has consistently shown their commitment to the commercial card industry with the stellar services they deliver to the bank and our clients. These factors weighed heavily in our decision to extend our relationship.”
- Press release.