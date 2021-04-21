Gold nears $1,800; palladium jumps to record high
Apr. 21, 2021 12:32 PM ETGold Spot Price (XAUUSD:CUR), XPDUSD:CUR, GLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, PHYS, DUST, PALL, HMY, SBSW, NGD, AUYGLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, PHYS, DUST, PALL, HMY, SBSW, NGD, AUY, XAUUSD:CUR, XPDUSD:CURBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor55 Comments
- Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) climb to near two-month highs, supported by sliding U.S. Treasury yields, and palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) rises to a record high on expectations that rebounding demand from automakers will exacerbate a supply shortfall.
- June Comex gold recently traded +0.9% to $1,794.60/oz., after earlier topping $1,797/oz. for its highest since Feb. 25, and June palladium +4.2% to $2,873/oz. after rising as much as 4.8% to $2,895.96/oz., exceeding the record set in February 2020.
- ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, PHYS, DUST, PALL
- Precious metal equities trade broadly higher, led by HMY +3.8%, SBSW +3.2%, NGD +2.6%, AUY +2.5%.
- "Gold's pain over the last couple of months has been the rising Treasury yields, and now that has pretty much been alleviated," OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya says.
- On palladium, "it's a confluence of factors," says Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives at BMO Capital. "Fundamentally, there's going to be a material deficit this year and automakers need to restock."