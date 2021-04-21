Gold nears $1,800; palladium jumps to record high

  • Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) climb to near two-month highs, supported by sliding U.S. Treasury yields, and palladium (XPDUSD:CUR) rises to a record high on expectations that rebounding demand from automakers will exacerbate a supply shortfall.
  • June Comex gold recently traded +0.9% to $1,794.60/oz., after earlier topping $1,797/oz. for its highest since Feb. 25, and June palladium +4.2% to $2,873/oz. after rising as much as 4.8% to $2,895.96/oz., exceeding the record set in February 2020.
  • ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, IAU, GGN, PHYS, DUST, PALL
  • Precious metal equities trade broadly higher, led by HMY +3.8%, SBSW +3.2%, NGD +2.6%, AUY +2.5%.
  • "Gold's pain over the last couple of months has been the rising Treasury yields, and now that has pretty much been alleviated," OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya says.
  • On palladium, "it's a confluence of factors," says Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives at BMO Capital. "Fundamentally, there's going to be a material deficit this year and automakers need to restock."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.