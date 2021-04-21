89bio could close the valuation gap with Akero by end of 2021: Cantor

Apr. 21, 2021 12:38 PM ET89bio, Inc. (ETNB), AKROETNB, NASH, AKROBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • 89bio (ETNB +6.9%) has surged today after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an overweight rating and the price target at $58.00 per share implies as much as ~124.7% premium to the previous close.
  • 89bio’s lone asset BIO89-100 is set to undergo a Phase 2b trial for the treatment of patients with fibrosis stage 2 or 3 non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NYSEARCA:NASH).
  • The analyst Emma Nealon compares the company to Akero Therapeutics (AKRO -0.8%) another clinical-stage biotech whose only asset Efruxifermin generated positive Phase 2a data in NASH in June 2020.
  • Both Efruxifermin and BIO89-100 are analogs of the hormone FGF21 (fibroblast growth factor 21), ‘the most promising mechanism in development for NASH,’ according to the analyst.
  • Despite the clinical validation of FGF21 with positive Phase 2a data for Efruxifermin, 89bio is undervalued compared to the ~$1B valuation of Akero, Nealon observes.
  • The analyst, however, expects the valuation gap to close by the end of 2021 when 89bio is scheduled to report top-line data from the histology cohort in NASH patients.
