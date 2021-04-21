Genius Sports gains on first day of trading after de-spacing
Apr. 21, 2021 12:38 PM ETGenius Sports Limited (GENI)GENIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI), which recently signed a contract to be the NFL's data rights partner, gained 6.5% in its first day of day trading after completing its deal to merge with SPAC DMY Technology Group II.
- SPAC dMY Technology II (NYSE:DMYD) jumped on April 5 after NFL agreed to a deal with Genius Sports and an analyst at Craig Hallum raised his price target to $30.
- Craig-Hallum analyst Ryan Sigdahl at the time raised DMYD's price target to $30 from $25 and reiterated his buy rating on the news and sees the NFL announcement as a transformative deal that may lead to significant upside to revenue in addition to a higher multiple due to its improved competitive positioning.
- Genius Sports CEO Mark Locke earlier appeared on an interview on CNBC.
