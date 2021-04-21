Norwegian Cruise Line rallies after Goldman Sachs points to positive catalysts
Apr. 21, 2021 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH)
- Goldman Sachs takes its rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH +7.3%) to Buy after having the cruise line stock slotted at Neutral.
- The firm says it sees a positive catalyst path as cruising ramps up again and bookings updates trend favorably.
- Analyst Stephen Grambling: "NCLH’s smaller fleet size, greater focus on North American consumers and more limited passengers <16 years old provide greater flexibility to adjust to CDC guidelines and/or begin ‘vaccine only’ sailings."
- The Buy rating is underpinned by Goldman's view that NCLH has industry leading capacity growth, exposure to more aspirational consumers and the longest liquidity runway with the lowest leverage on fully recovered EBITDA.
- "The bottom-line is NCLH is poised to see fundamentals inflect once sailings resume, with pent-up leisure demand driving a recovery in net yields beyond pre-pandemic levels at the same time that net cruise costs ex-fuel will be slower to bounce back."
